WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: apple | tim cook | tariff | income | manufacturing | china

Apple Fans Chide Cook for Congratulating Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 09:01 PM EST

Apple fans chided CEO Tim Cook on X for congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.

"Congratulations President Trump on your victory!" Cook posted on X Wednesday. "We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity."

Comments from Cook's X post included a barrage of reactions — some positive, some negative. A number of the comments included mention of tariffs, a term Trump has keyed in on as part of his economic strategy to promote manufacturing in the United States.

"We will reclaim our nation's destiny as the number one manufacturing superpower in the world," Trump said in August, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2019, Trump and Cook met to discuss imports and tariffs on China. The outcome of the meeting ultimately led to Apple investing in the U.S. manufacturing of its Mac Pro, pulling it away from China.

Cook's post on X drew a flurry of speculation, with many suggesting that the Apple CEO might be cozying up to Trump in an effort to dodge tariffs that could threaten the company's bottom line.

Trump has floated a tariff hike — 10 %to 20% on all imports, with even steeper surcharges for goods from China — which is a strategy he says, along with the cutting of the income tax, would bolster the U.S. economy.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Apple fans chided CEO Tim Cook on X for congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.
apple, tim cook, tariff, income, manufacturing, china
236
2024-01-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved