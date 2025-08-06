WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: apple | investment | trump | iphone | big tech | kevin hassett

WH Official: Apple to Announce $100B US Investment

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 10:16 AM EDT

Apple Inc. will announce a domestic manufacturing pledge of $100 billion on Wednesday that will focus on bringing more manufacturing to the United States, a White House official said.

The pledge would be a new financial commitment on top of what Apple has already pledged, the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Apple said in February it would spend $500 billion in U.S. investments in the next four years that will include a giant factory in Texas for artificial intelligence servers while adding about 20,000 research and development jobs across the country.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Apple Inc. was likely to make an investment announcement on Wednesday, as he discussed the financial pledges made by companies and countries under President Donald Trump.

"They're moving here in droves. This is trillions and trillions of dollars of commitments for people to build new factories here. In fact, you're likely to see one today from Apple," Hassett said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He did not elaborate.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Apple Inc. will announce a domestic manufacturing pledge of $100 billion on Wednesday that will focus on bringing more manufacturing to the United States, a White House official said.
apple, investment, trump, iphone, big tech, kevin hassett
180
2025-16-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved