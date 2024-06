Trump-endorsed retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao has won the GOP primary for a Senate seat in Virginia. Newsmax called the race for Cao, who with 81 percent of precincts reporting had 63.5 percent of the vote. Cao will challenge Dem incumbent Tim Kaine in November. Newsmax contributed to this report.

