AP Reporter Admitted to WH Event; Pool Access Still Denied

While an Associated Press reporter and photographer were barred from covering an Oval Office press conference on Monday as part of the press pool, an AP print journalist who covers the White House was allowed into a Tuesday afternoon executive branch event for the first time in two months.

Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr posted on X that the AP reporter was "allowed into the 3:30 pm event in the East Room for the first time since the ban began in mid-February."

The Trump administration's refusal to admit the AP back into the press pool comes even as a judge has ordered that the White House must stop blocking the wire service's access.

Barr said rejoining the press pool "is still the priority" for the AP, which has sued the administration for excluding the outlet from White House spaces and events.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, sided with the AP last week in its lawsuit against Trump officials, ruling that under the First Amendment, the government cannot deny access to journalists because of their viewpoints.

The White House has said it intends to appeal McFadden's ruling, but the order is still in effect in the meantime.

According to Axios, both sides are expected to deliver oral arguments in an appeals court on Thursday.

Writing to the appeals court on Monday, the administration acknowledged the judge's order and asked that an administrative stay be granted to extend the length of time it can avoid abiding by the ruling.

In the event that the appeals court denies the White House's emergency motion to extend the stay until Thursday, it has reportedly requested a stay of "an additional seven days in order to provide the Solicitor General with an opportunity to seek relief."

In a letter to the appeals court, the AP said it was writing in "opposition to the government's 'reiterated' request for an administrative stay."

McFadden's ruling does not require that the White House engage with specific outlets during press briefings or interviews; the administration is free to choose from which media outlets it takes questions.

Last week, the White House said it will ignore reporters who have gender pronouns in their email signatures and reportedly plans to implement its own briefing room seating chart in the upcoming weeks.