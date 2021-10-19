AOC Calls Out Moderate Dem Sen. Sinema in Fundraising Email

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took sharp aim at Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a fundraising email that accused her fellow Democrat of putting "corporate lobbyists over people," the Washington Examiner reported.

The Monday night email from the progressive lawmaker’s campaign touted her third-quarter fundraising results, with her declaring: "Our campaign is proof that we can build powerful, grassroots movements to support and elect people to Congress free of dark money and corporate lobbyists."

The email also included a tweet in which she declared, without naming Sinema, "You don’t have to put corporate lobbyists over people to legislate, fundraise, and win."

The email, however, called out Sinema as "just one example of many members of Congress who take massive donations from corporate and special interest groups," the Washington Examiner reported.

"Alexandria doesn’t spend hours calling corporate donors with deep pockets. Our fundraising numbers are proof to the old-guard in Washington that we do not have to prioritize corporate interests over real people in order to run campaigns and win."

The news outlet noted progressives have amped up a pressure campaign against Sinema for her opposition to portions of a massive social spending package being negotiated among congressional Democrats and the White House.

Sinema was recently confronted by activists in a Washington-area airport, the Associated Press reported, as well as at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer, when immigration activists filmed Sinema and her students in a bathroom, the Arizona Republic reported.

Sinema and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have balked at President Joe Biden’s initial $3.5 trillion price tag for a spending measure to fund social programs and fight climate change. As a result, the president faces a difficult balancing act in trying to bring down the cost but not alienate progressive Democrats who also are essential to passing the legislation.