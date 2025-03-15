AOC Rumored to Weigh Primarying Schumer After CR Support

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., threatened to rally behind a campaign to oust Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., following his and other Senate Democrats' support of a continuing resolution bill that funds the government until Sept. 30, a number of media outlets reported.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez spoke with CNN's Jake Tapper, the day before the Senate passed the continuing resolution.

"I think that would be a mistake," Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper of Schumer's voicing support for the bill.

By Friday, the Senate passed the CR.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Ocasio-Cortez was rumored to be considering challenging the 74-year-old Schumer in 2028. Tapper had asked the congresswoman during his interview on Thursday if she would take up such a feat, but she sidestepped the question. There is no clear reporting at this time of Ocasio-Cortez explicitly stating she would run against Schumer.

Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speculated on Tuesday that Senate Democrats would vote to support the continuing resolution.

On Friday, he posted on X, "As I predicted 3 days ago, senate democrats carried this across the finish line because it's basically a continuation of the Schumer-Biden-Johnson 2024 omnibus. 10 senate democrats voted yes and 1 senate republican voted no (Rand Paul!)"

In light of speculation that the CR would pass, House Democrats on Thursday began criticizing their fellow party members for supporting the bill.

The House's top Democrat, Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., alongside others in a joint statement on Thursday, said: "Donald Trump and Republicans are crashing the economy. They plan to take a chainsaw to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits and public schools — all in order to give massive tax cuts to their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations. House Democrats will not be complicit. We remain strongly opposed to the partisan spending bill under consideration in the Senate."

In a separate report on Friday, the Times reported a coalition of young Democrats will be mobilizing to change out the old guard.

"Our party needs more of a fighting spirit," said Chris Deluzio, Pennsylvania's 40-year-old Democrat representative. "This is not a normal administration, and they're willing to do dangerous things."

The split, he added, is "not solely along generational lines. But I do think the newer, younger members maybe get this intuitively."

Amanda Litman, a leader at Run for Something, a nonprofit progressive political group, said, "The generation that got us to this point does not have the skills or stomach to get us to the next point."

Litman told the Times she's seeing younger generations already plotting primary challenges.

"I would not be surprised to see, if not quite a Tea Party equivalent, a wave of challengers against old Democratic incumbents in particular," she said. "It is not going to be ideological. It's going to be style."