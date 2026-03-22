AOC Campaign Spending $19K on Ketamine-Linked Psychiatrist Draws Scrutiny

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent nearly $19,000 in campaign funds last year on services from a psychiatrist specializing in ketamine-based therapy, according to Federal Election Commission filings, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Records show the New York Democrat's campaign paid Boston-based physician Brian Boyle $18,725 last year. The payments included $11,550 in March, $2,800 in May, and $4,375 in October and were categorized as "leadership training and consulting."

Boyle is affiliated with Stella, a network of mental health clinics that offers what it describes as "novel" treatments for conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety, including ketamine therapy.

He describes himself as an "interventional psychiatrist" focused on treatment-resistant cases.

It remains unclear what services were provided under the campaign payments or who participated.

Ketamine, originally developed as an anesthetic, has drawn increasing attention in recent years for its potential use in mental health treatment. Boyle has publicly described the treatment as effective for some patients.

The drug has also drawn scrutiny following its association with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, who was receiving ketamine therapy before his death.

Ocasio-Cortez previously supported expanding research into psychedelic and alternative therapies.

Since entering Congress, she has introduced and backed multiple proposals aimed at easing federal restrictions on studying substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for medical use. A related measure she co-sponsored was enacted in 2023 after earlier attempts failed.

Ocasio-Cortez has also spoken publicly about her own mental health, including seeking therapy after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

The campaign expenditures have drawn criticism from some ethics advocates.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, said the spending could raise concerns about whether campaign funds were used for personal purposes, which is prohibited under federal law.

Others note that while emerging therapies such as ketamine show promise, medical professionals have cautioned that the treatments carry risks and require careful clinical oversight.