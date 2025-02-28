AOC Wants Answers From DOJ After Homan Warns of Probe

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Friday sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting "clarity" as to whether the Department of Justice is investigating her over 'Know Your Rights" webinars organized by her office.

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan, during an interview with Fox News earlier this week, said he was "working with the Department of Justice" to determine if Ocasio-Cortez was "crossing the line" after her office hosted a "Know Your Rights" webinar focused on preparing her constituents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

"I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general. At what level is that impediment? Is that impediment? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now," Homan said.

In her letter to Bondi, which she also sent to President Donald Trump, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "I write to request clarity on whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) has yielded to political pressure and attempts to weaponize the agency against elected officials whose speech they disagree with.

"Over the past two weeks, 'Border Czar' Tom Homan has gone on multiple forums threatening political prosecution against me, citing resources I distributed informing my constituents and the American public of their constitutional and legal rights," she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that she has not yet received "any referral from the federal government" about a potential investigation.

She claimed that "Homan's actions undercut core Constitutional rights and further transparency is necessary," adding that "[t]hreatening criminal proceedings for exercising the First Amendment is itself a violation of the First Amendment."

"Educating the public about their rights, especially in a time of rising uncertainty, is a key part of our responsibility as elected officials," she continued. "A government that uses threats of DOJ investigations to suppress free speech is a threat to all, regardless of political ideology."