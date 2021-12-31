AOC Accuses GOP of 'Taking Out Sexual Frustrations' on Her

After a photo of a maskless Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her boyfriend vacationing in Florida hit Twitter and drew pushback from Republicans, the firebrand congresswoman fired back, accusing the GOP of taking out its "sexual frustrations" for not being able to date her, and fixating on her instead.

GOP personality and former adviser to President Donald Trump, Steve Cortes, posted on Twitter, criticizing AOC for not wearing a mask while dining out in Florida while her home state is forcing vaccine and mask mandates on the population.

He also leveled a critique at her boyfriend, Riley Roberts.

"1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn't be frolicking in free Florida," his post read. "2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. 0 for 2."

Ocasio-Cortez responded by accusing Republicans of being "fixated" on her.

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet," she said. "It's starting to get old, ignoring the obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, and LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won't do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It's really weird."

The staff of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent a tweet her way, welcoming her to Florida.

"We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to [Gov. DeSantis'] leadership," the Team DeSantis tweet said. "P.S. We recommend the rock shrimp roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami."

Ocasio-Cortez responded to that tweet as well, offering them "tips" from Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and speaking of her willingness "to organize" people in Miami.

"Hasn't Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like two weeks," she said in the post. "If he's around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here. I'd also be happy to share some notes from [Gov. Kathy Hochul's] work in N.Y. since he seems to be in need of tips!"

New York and Florida have taken divergent routes in the way each state has addressed the pandemic.

Former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and now Hochul, are requiring vaccines, mandating masks, and requiring people to show their vaccination cards to do most things in the city and state, while DeSantis has mostly kept Florida open.