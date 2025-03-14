WATCH TV LIVE

Grassroots Democrat Group to Schumer: Resign

Friday, 14 March 2025 02:54 PM EDT

Pass the Torch, a grassroots Democrat group that previously called on then-President Joe Biden to not seek reelection in 2024 has a message to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y: resign.

"Chuck Schumer is unwilling and unable to meet the moment," Pass the Torch said in a statement Friday. "His sole job is to fight MAGA's fascist takeover of our democracy — instead, he's directly enabling it. Americans desperately need a real opposition party to stand up to [President Donald] Trump. It's clear that will not happen as long as Schumer remains in charge of Senate Democrats. It's time to 'chuck' Schumer out. We urge him to resign and call on all Senate Democrats to demand the new leadership that both their caucus and the American people urgently need."

Schumer has been facing mounting criticism from his own party after he said he would vote to advance a Republican stopgap bill rather than face a government shutdown.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is furious at Schumer, saying Democrats felt "outrage" and "betrayal" over his move. In an interview on CNN, Ocasio-Cortez declined to rule out primarying Schumer when he is up for reelection in 2028.

"I think it is a huge slap in the face, and there is a wide sense of betrayal if things proceed as originally planned," Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC.

Schumer has defended his decision by saying that voting for the continuing resolution was the best of bad options.

"As bad as passing the continuing resolution would be, I believe a government shutdown is far worse," Schumer said.

Friday, 14 March 2025 02:54 PM
