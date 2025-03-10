Report: AOC Aide Was Illegal Immigrant Who Has Self-Deported

A man who was in the United States illegally and served as the deputy communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has self-deported to Colombia, according to a report.

Originally from Ecuador, Diego de la Vega reportedly came to the U.S. at age 7 and spent 23 years in the country after he overstayed a visitor's visa.

"It was very clear to me early on that our status was different," de la Vega told Migrant Insider. "Even as a child, I understood what being illegal meant. We knew we had to protect ourselves."

De la Vega's early work for immigrant rights ultimately led to him being hired by Ocasio-Cortez's reelection campaign in October 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Migrant Insider reported that de la Vega left the United States in December and relocated to Bogotá, Colombia, with his wife, who is also an illegal immigrant.

"Diego is amazing," Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet last week in a brief hallway interview. "We love him."

The former AOC aide's self-deportation came shortly after President Donald Trump's November victory. A centerpiece of the Republican's campaign was enhancing border security and removing illegal immigrants from the country.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has cracked down on immigration enforcement, and migrant encounters at the southern border have plunged to their lowest level since 2017. According to The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, 42,048 foreign nationals were removed from the U.S. this year between Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration, and Feb. 18.

Due to his status as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, de la Vega was prohibited from working on Capitol Hill, and Migrant Insider reported that it is unclear how Ocasio-Cortez's office handled his employment status.

He told the outlet that even though his family "lived in fear" because of their illegal status, he "had a pretty good childhood" growing up in New York.

De la Vega also hasn't ruled out returning to the United States at some point in the future, but he said it may not be for some time.

"It's bittersweet," he told Migrant Insider. "I hadn't left the country in 23 years — from age 7 to age 30. Now, I can't go back to the U.S. It feels like exile. It's a very permanent move. But my wife and I are confident we made the right decision. And, after some time, it's been a real pleasure to be here."

"It feels surreal to not be illegalized anymore," de la Vega continued. "I don't have to live in the shadows or constantly worry about paperwork. That freedom of movement is incredibly satisfying. I might not be able to return to the United States for many years — I don't know how long. But it feels fulfilling to be home."