AOC: More Watched 'Among Us' Than DeSantis Launch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., poked fun at an estimate of the number of people who joined in for the presidential announcement after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flawed Twitter Spaces campaign launch.

"We had more people join when I played 'Among Us,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, referring to the time back in 2020 when she went on the online site Twitch and attracted 400,000 people to watch her playing the online video game, according to a Washington Post article at the time.

Ocasio-Cortez's post came in a retweet of NBC News' Ben Collins, who said that David Sacks, who moderated DeSantis' announcement, "just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis' Twitter space was the largest group that 'has ever met online.' There are 100,000 people in this thing."

DeSantis' much-awaited Twitter launch started with technical difficulties and was crippled for more than 20 minutes after it was scheduled.

When it resumed about 25 minutes after it was supposed to kick off, an estimated 241,000 users reportedly tuned in.