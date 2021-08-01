AOC Blames 'Conservative' Dems for Failure to Extend Eviction Moratorium

Progressive Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Sunday blamed Democratic leadership and a “handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote” to extend the national eviction moratorium.

When CNN interviewer Jake Tapper asked her, “Democrats control the House. You guys control the Senate. You guys control the White House. Nothing aggressive was done by leadership until just a couple days ago. Who’s to blame here?” Ocasio-Cortez said Tapper was correct and that leadership had the opportunity to vote to extend the moratorium.

"There was, frankly, a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And we have to really just call a spade a spade. We cannot in good faith blame the Republican Party when House Democrats have a majority.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said the White House waited until the day before the House adjourned to ask Congress to extend the moratorium.

“I sit on the Financial Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over housing. We had the housing secretary there, asking about the administration stance. We asked the Biden administration about their stance. And they were not being really forthright about that advocacy and that request until the day before the House adjourned," she added.

After the interview Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted video of the segment, along with a statement saying that “[T]he House had the opportunity to extend the eviction moratorium. But, there were a handful of conservative Democrats who chose to leave rather than keep families in their homes. We cannot in good faith blame Republicans when House Democrats have a majority.”