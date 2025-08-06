AOC Slammed for Seeking Fame, Ignoring Local Problems

Some residents in the congressional district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have harshly criticized the progressive Democrat for ignoring quality of life issues in the area she represents while chasing national attention, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.
Rosa Sanchez, head of the Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition, said that "we need our congresswoman's help to stop crime, drugs, gangs, sex trafficking. I would love for her to address these issues."
Shop owners and residents along that corridor in Queens — nicknamed "The Market of Sweethearts" — say that AOC ignores problems in her district, instead sending a newsletter reminding locals they could list "X" as their gender on passports.
Her Corona neighborhood is "open and diverse" and backs LGBT residents, Sanchez said — but Ocasio-Cortez has to take more interest in the issues in her own district. "Public safety is the big issue along Roosevelt Avenue. We need her help."
Brian Freeman ✉
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.