WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aoc | alexandria ocasio-cortez | constituents | roosevelt avenue | tom suozzi | new york

AOC Slammed for Seeking Fame, Ignoring Local Problems

By    |   Wednesday, 06 August 2025 12:15 PM EDT

Some residents in the congressional district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have harshly criticized the progressive Democrat for ignoring quality of life issues in the area she represents while chasing national attention, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Rosa Sanchez, head of the Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition, said that "we need our congresswoman's help to stop crime, drugs, gangs, sex trafficking. I would love for her to address these issues."

Shop owners and residents along that corridor in Queens — nicknamed "The Market of Sweethearts" — say that AOC ignores problems in her district, instead sending a newsletter reminding locals they could list "X" as their gender on passports.

Her Corona neighborhood is "open and diverse" and backs LGBT residents, Sanchez said — but Ocasio-Cortez has to take more interest in the issues in her own district. "Public safety is the big issue along Roosevelt Avenue. We need her help."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Some residents in the congressional district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have harshly criticized the progressive Democrat for ignoring quality of life issues in the area she represents while chasing national attention, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.
aoc, alexandria ocasio-cortez, constituents, roosevelt avenue, tom suozzi, new york
429
2025-15-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved