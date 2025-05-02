WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Picks Martin Marks as White House Jewish Liaison

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 12:37 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has appointed Martin Marks, who oversaw his efforts to win Jewish votes in the 2024 election, to serve as the White House liaison to the Jewish community.

"President Trump is committed to restoring peace through strength, bringing the hostages home, and combating antisemitism at home and abroad," Taylor Rogers, the White House assistant press secretary, told Jewish Insider while confirming the appointment Thursday. "The White House Faith Office is delivering on the president's promise to protect religious freedom for Americans of all faiths, including Jewish Americans."

Trump did not appoint a liaison in his first term, opting instead for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to fill the role informally along with former antisemitism special envoy Elan Carr.

Marks' formal title has been listed as the special assistant to the president and director of Jewish engagement in the White House Faith Office, which is headed by Pastor Paula White.

He is taking on the role, as Trump has been making tackling antisemitism, including in the nation's universities, a key priority for his second administration.

Marks has been a writer for several years, publishing articles in several media outlets, including Vanity Fair and The New Yorker's humor section, and later opened a yoga studio in Palm Beach, Florida, Jewish Insider reported.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


