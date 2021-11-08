Navarro: Fauci Is a 'Sociopath,' 'Narcissist'

The former director of trade under the Trump administration, Peter Navarro, said millions of people have died because Dr. Anthony Fauci withheld information that gain-of-function research was taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to Breitbart.

"I can't tell you how toxic that man is," Navarro said. "He's a sociopath. He's a narcissist."

"[Fauci's] biggest lie was not to Rand Paul and Congress about gain-of-function experimentations, per se. His lie of omission was not to tell us — the president's task force — in January that he strongly suspected, as he did, that that virus was from a lab in Wuhan, that he had funded that lab, and that he had authorized gain-of-function experiments which can turn harmless bat viruses into human killers," Navarro added.

"Fauci had to know," Navarro continued. "Fauci had to friggin' know exactly what was going on. He held it from us. Millions of people — I can't stress how important this is, if we had known then what we know now — we could have saved millions of lives if Fauci had just come clean."

As the pandemic kicked off in early Jan. 2020, Navarro says that Fauci was against establishing any travel bans.

"[On] January 28th, 2020, President Trump has made the decision but not yet announced that he would pull down travel from communist China, and he's been very serious about this," the former trade director added. "Basically, at that point, three people in the White House who were deeply concerned about the pandemic [are] the boss, it's Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser, and myself."

"There are four people [in the Situation Room] that are going to give me trouble," he recalled. "[Mick] Mulvaney, acting chief of staff, I've got one of Pompeo's hacks there, the bumbling [Robert] Redfield, and of course [Alex] Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, but sitting across from me is little guy with little round glasses who I immediately get into a violent argument with and he just keeps insisting that travel bans don't work. It's like Flaubert's parrot."

And "I'm thinking to myself," Navarro adds," 'Who is this guy?' Finally, I say to [Fauci], 'Dude' — and I actually called him 'dude,' I didn't know I should have addressed him as Dr. Fauci at the time — I go, 'Dude, you mean to tell me if there's like 20,000 Chinese nationals coming in every day to Kennedy and Dulles and LAX and O'Hare — many of them lit up with the Wuhan virus like a Christmas tree — that [they should] just come on down?'"

Navarro recalls Fauci saying, "travel bans don't work" and that he advised Trump not to worry about COVID-19 in Jan. 2020.

Navarro, the author of "In Trump Time: My Journal of America's Plague Year," says, "one of the missions of the book is to get Fauci out of government and into a jail cell."