×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | anthony fauci | roger marshall | doctor | senate | health committee | moron

Fauci Caught on Hot Mic Calling GOP Sen. Marshall a 'Moron'

(C-SPAN)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 January 2022 06:10 PM

A hot mic caught Dr. Anthony Fauci calling Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a "moron" Tuesday after the doctor repeatedly pressed President Joe Biden's top health adviser to disclose more of his finances during a Senate Health Committee hearing, Business Insider reported.

"What a moron, Jesus Christ," Fauci said afterward deriding Marshall for insisting his staff could not find the publicly available information on his finances, the Independent reported.

Dr. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician, responded to the attack shortly after on Twitter.

"Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn't take away from the facts," Marshall tweeted, sharing an amplified audio of the hot mic capturing Fauci's words. "We need the truth Dr. Fauci!"

Fauci's frustration came as multiple Republican senators attacked him during the hearing on the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with some GOP lawmakers having called on Fauci to be fired for months.

"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci snapped at Marshall, in reference to his finances. "You are so misinformed that it's extraordinary."

Fauci has repeatedly said his financial disclosure and other such details is public information, although reporters and the public need to file information act requests in order to receive it.

Forbes has previously reported Fauci made $417,608 in 2019 and is the highest-paid federal employee.

During the hearing, Fauci also accused Republican senators of spreading misinformation about coronavirus and himself personally.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A hot mic caught Dr. Anthony Fauci calling Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a "moron" Tuesday after the doctor repeatedly pressed President Joe Biden's top health adviser to disclose more of his finances during a Senate Health Committee hearing
anthony fauci, roger marshall, doctor, senate, health committee, moron
248
2022-10-11
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved