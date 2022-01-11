Fauci Caught on Hot Mic Calling GOP Sen. Marshall a 'Moron'

A hot mic caught Dr. Anthony Fauci calling Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a "moron" Tuesday after the doctor repeatedly pressed President Joe Biden's top health adviser to disclose more of his finances during a Senate Health Committee hearing, Business Insider reported.

"What a moron, Jesus Christ," Fauci said afterward deriding Marshall for insisting his staff could not find the publicly available information on his finances, the Independent reported.

Dr. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician, responded to the attack shortly after on Twitter.

"Calling me a moron during a Senate hearing may have alleviated the stress of the least trusted bureaucrat in America, but it didn't take away from the facts," Marshall tweeted, sharing an amplified audio of the hot mic capturing Fauci's words. "We need the truth Dr. Fauci!"

Fauci's frustration came as multiple Republican senators attacked him during the hearing on the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with some GOP lawmakers having called on Fauci to be fired for months.

"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci snapped at Marshall, in reference to his finances. "You are so misinformed that it's extraordinary."

Fauci has repeatedly said his financial disclosure and other such details is public information, although reporters and the public need to file information act requests in order to receive it.

Forbes has previously reported Fauci made $417,608 in 2019 and is the highest-paid federal employee.

During the hearing, Fauci also accused Republican senators of spreading misinformation about coronavirus and himself personally.