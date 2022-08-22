×
Tags: anthony fauci | midterms | rand paul | james comer

Sen. Paul: COVID-19 Origins, Fauci to Be Investigated After Midterms

Rand Paul speaks into a microphone
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, on Jan. 11 before a Senate Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and emerging variants. (Greg Nash/AP)

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 07:04 PM EDT

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., vowed to investigate the origins of COVID-19, as well as the actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a terse message Monday.

"Fauci's resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic," Paul tweeted. "He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak."

Paul's tweet came amid an announcement from Fauci that he would retire in December after 54 years with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Kentucky senator's comments were also echoed in a statement from Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Comer also noted that Fauci's retirement "can't shield" him from congressional oversight.

"Emails obtained by Oversight Committee Republicans reveal what Dr. Fauci said publicly about COVID origins was very different than what was said privately. Dr. Fauci was warned by top scientists early on that the virus looked genetically manipulated and likely leaked from the Wuhan lab," Comer wrote.

"Despite these facts, Dr. Fauci dismissed these ideas in public as conspiracy theories. We need to know if Dr. Fauci concealed anything from government officials in order to shield the NIH's cozy relationship with EcoHealth Alliance, a grantee that awarded taxpayer funds to the Wuhan lab to conduct dangerous research on bat coronaviruses."

Other Republicans also chimed in. Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, told Fauci on Twitter to "clear your 2023 calendar for Senate hearings that will focus on your lies and deceit that destroyed lives and livelihoods."

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks tweeted: "Republicans must remain committed to holding Fauci accountable even after he steps down to make sure no one in his position ever abuses the public trust again."

Paul, who is seeking another term in the Senate, faces Democrat Charles Booker in the Nov. 8 general election.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
