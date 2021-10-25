Dem Rep. Brown Announces He's Leaving House to Run for Maryland AG

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., announced Monday he’ll run for attorney general of Maryland next year — vacating his House seat.

Brown, a former lieutenant governor of the state, said he’d run to replace the state’s current attorney general, Brian Frosh, who announced last week he won’t seek reelection, the Washington Examiner reported.

Brown ran for the House in 2016 after losing the governor’s race in 2014 to Republican Larry Hogan in an upset.

Brown's departure was widely expected.

Glenn Ivey, who lost the primary to Brown when the Democrat-dominated 4th District seat was open, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Friday to seek the seat again, Roll Call reported.

Brown won the district in 2020 with nearly 80% of the vote. And President Joe Biden in 2020 beat former President Donald Trump 79%-19% in the 4th Congressional District.

The district stretches from the eastern and southern borders of Washington, D.C., to the outskirts of Annapolis and had a 52% Black population in 2010, Roll Call noted.

Brown is the 14th House Democrat to retire or seek another office going into the midterm elections, when the president’s party traditionally loses seats. Republicans need a net gain of five seats to take control of the House, Roll Call reported.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Brown said, "too many barriers exist for too many Marylanders."

"From healthcare and housing, to the environment and education, to workplaces, policing, and the criminal justice system, I’m running for attorney general to dismantle those barriers to make government work again," Brown said.