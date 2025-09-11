WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: anna paulina luna | mike johnson | charlie kirk | capitol | statue

Report: Rep. Luna Asks Johnson to Install Statue of Kirk in Capitol

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:29 PM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has asked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to install a statue of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol, NOTUS reports.

"While responsibility for violence rests with the perpetrator, we must confront the broader cultural intolerance that enables such a tragedy," reads a draft letter Luna is circulating among lawmakers.

"Hateful rhetoric from the Left has created a toxic environment where one side finds it acceptable to stoke fear and violence to silence civil dissent. We must be clear: They are the hate they claim to fight. Their words caused this. Their hate caused this. To honor his legacy, we call upon you to direct that a statue of Charlie Kirk be placed in the United States Capitol," she added.

"This is not a symbolic gesture, but a permanent testament to his life's work, his courage, and his sacrifice. It will stand as a reminder that political disagreement must never be answered with violence, and that the fight for truth must carry on."

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck on a Utah college campus. His killer, who is still at large, is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a targeted attack.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has asked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to install a statue of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol, NOTUS reports.
anna paulina luna, mike johnson, charlie kirk, capitol, statue
206
2025-29-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved