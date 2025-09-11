Report: Rep. Luna Asks Johnson to Install Statue of Kirk in Capitol

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has asked House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to install a statue of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the U.S. Capitol, NOTUS reports.

"While responsibility for violence rests with the perpetrator, we must confront the broader cultural intolerance that enables such a tragedy," reads a draft letter Luna is circulating among lawmakers.

"Hateful rhetoric from the Left has created a toxic environment where one side finds it acceptable to stoke fear and violence to silence civil dissent. We must be clear: They are the hate they claim to fight. Their words caused this. Their hate caused this. To honor his legacy, we call upon you to direct that a statue of Charlie Kirk be placed in the United States Capitol," she added.

"This is not a symbolic gesture, but a permanent testament to his life's work, his courage, and his sacrifice. It will stand as a reminder that political disagreement must never be answered with violence, and that the fight for truth must carry on."

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck on a Utah college campus. His killer, who is still at large, is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a targeted attack.