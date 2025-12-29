Rep. Luna: GOP Can Win Midterms With Drug Price Cap

Republicans could gain a political edge next election by codifying President Donald Trump's executive actions on prescription drug pricing, a move that would lower costs and energize voters, said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Speaking Sunday on Fox News' "The Big Weekend Show," Luna said Republicans see unfinished business in Washington and believe healthcare affordability could be one of their strongest issues.

"There's a ton that we're still going to do, and I think one of the biggest winning issues will be if a Republican Congress can codify President Trump's executive order on capping prescription prices, which I am hopeful that they will do," Luna said.

Trump announced on Dec. 19 that nine drugmakers have agreed to lower the cost of their prescription drugs in the U.S.

Pharmaceutical companies Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis and Sanofi will now rein in Medicaid drug prices to match what they charged in other developed countries.

As part of the deal, new drugs made by those companies will also be charged at the so-called “most-favored-nation” pricing across the country on any newly launched medications for all, including commercial and cash pay markets as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

Luna said action on prescription prices could shift momentum heading into the midterms.

"If that happens, the midterms are with us, the winds are in our sail, and we win and we can continue on bringing prosperity to Americans," she added.

Luna's comments reflect a Republican push to regain ground on healthcare, an issue Democrats have often dominated.

By focusing on prescription drug prices, Republicans hope to appeal to seniors, working families, and voters frustrated by inflation and rising medical costs.

Democrats, meanwhile, have pointed to their own legislative accomplishments, including provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that allow Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices and cap insulin costs for some seniors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.