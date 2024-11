Democrat Angela Alsobrooks defeated former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan in their Maryland Senate race.

Newsmax called the race for Alsobrooks with 33% of precincts reporting and the county executive holding a double-digit-point lead.

She becomes the first Black senator from Maryland and among a handful of Black women ever elected to the upper chamber.

Alsobrooks wins the open seat created by the retirement of longtime Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin.