Rep. Ogles Introduces 'Let Trump Speak Act'

Monday, 20 May 2024 05:09 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has introduced legislation that would prevent "activist judges" from instituting a gag order on defendants during criminal or civil trials.

Ogles' bill, the "Let Trump Speak Act," takes direct aim at Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the business records trial of former President Donald Trump in New York. Merchan has hit Trump with 10 violations of his gag order to the tune of $1,000 per instance, with the threat of jail time if he continues.

"We all know that the justice system is broken. It's weaponized against you, against me, and against our president, Donald Trump. We've seen it all over the country — woke district attorneys and activist judges attacking our former president," Ogles said in a video published Monday touting his bill.

"Now, his trial in New York, this activist judge [Merchan] has created a gag order. Well, my bill, the 'Let Trump Speak Act,' does something that is unprecedented. It would prevent, prohibit these types of activist judges from putting a gag order in place. And it would allow Donald Trump a right of action or the ability to sue."

Merchan's gag order bars Trump from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or Merchan's family, namely his daughter, Loren.

Ogles attended Trump's trial last week along with several other House Republicans.

"This is not a prosecution; this is a persecution," Ogles said Friday outside the Manhattan courthouse. "If a former president can be targeted by a woke and corrupt judge, then you can be targeted as well. Mr. President, we got your back."

