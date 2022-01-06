Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Creating 'Narrative' Trump Organized Insurrection

President Joe Biden and Democrats are "trying to create a narrative" around the incidents that took place at the Capitol last Jan. 6, with the help of the left-wing media, that there was an "organized insurrection" spearheaded by former President Donald Trump, but the reality is "something very different," Rep. Andy Biggs insisted on Newsmax Thursday.

"They want to find a way to put Donald Trump in prison," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"They want to rewrite history and that's what they're trying to do. They want to paint it with a broad brush, which from a legal standpoint is very unfortunate and is unfair to so many of the folks who were involved in different aspects of that day."

Biggs said that on the day of the Capitol attack, there had been a peaceful rally going on, but "some of the folks…a small group of people, of agitators got into the Capitol and others got in and were wandering around. But some groups of those folks were attacking the police and were violent and they're not getting prosecuted."

Meanwhile, many of the Jan. 6 defendants who have been arrested are being held in solitary confinement for extended periods of time, said Biggs.

"I spoke yesterday with an attorney for several of these prisoners that are in there [and they] continue to be held in solitary confinement," said Biggs. "Solitary confinement to the extent that they've been doing it that is considered torture under international law, and it really is inhumane."

Further, many of the defendants are being held for far too long when they should be released pending their trials, said Biggs.

"They made some arrests as quickly as they could to quell the political left," said Biggs. "Some of these folks are being represented by public defenders who have great antipathy towards their clients…they hate them, and they're not being zealous advocates and that's a problem as well."

The judges in the cases also aren't "being reasonable," said Biggs.

"These people are pretrial detentions," he said. "They're not flight risks. Most of them have no criminal history whatsover, and so, they should be released under federal guidelines. But they're not releasing them, and their attorneys are not advocating for them as zealously as they should."