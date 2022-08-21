Andy Barr Predicts Midterm GOP Landslide

Kentucky GOP Rep. Andy Barr on Sunday predicted a “landslide” victory for Republicans in the midterm elections, pointing to a “massive disconnect” between Democrat policy priorities and the concerns of their constituents.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Barr declared the GOP agenda is to “get back to basics.”

“Republicans will win landslide elections, not just because [President] Joe Biden has done such a poor job and congressional Democrats failed the American people on the economy, crime and the border, but because we have a positive agenda to secure the border, to get back to basics, to stop the flow of drugs in our communities, to prevent people on the terror watch list from coming across the southern border and to restore the Remain in Mexico policy…to finish a border wall infrastructure, technology and resource border patrol.”

According to Barr the GOP is “laser-focused on what the American people actually care about… the rising price of gas, the rising price of groceries, the fact that we can't find baby formula on the shelves, the crime crisis in this country.”

“There is a massive, massive disconnect between the priorities of politicians in Washington and the concerns of the American people,” Barr asserted.

“Not once have any of my constituents, Republican or Democrat, talked about the 2020 election, January 6th [committee].”

“They're talking about not being able to afford putting food on the table, putting gas in their trucks and not being able to see their grandson again because he died of a fentanyl overdose because we don't have control over our southern border,” he said.

“Politicians that obsess about the past are not in touch with the American people,” he said.

