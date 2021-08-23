Dem Data Firm Faces Calls to Remove Cuomo from Fundraising Platform

A data firm used by the Democratic National Committee is reportedly still allowing outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to collect donations despite his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

After the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue announced that it would no longer process donations for Cuomo, Democrat operative Ryan Alexander, who is a partner at the liberal organization Fireside Campaigns and others called on the data firm NGP VAN to remove Cuomo.

"Will @NGPVAN follow @actblue's lead?” Alexander tweeted earlier this month. “Cuomo uses NGP fundraising pages on his website."

Melissa Byrne, a former staffer on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., added: “Will @NGPVAN keep Cuomo off their fundraising tool?”

She previously wrote that “Actblue putting a line out there puts all campaigns on notice. Does it cut him off, no? But it is meaningful in the space.”

“Democratic Party data behemoth NGP VAN has given Cuomo a platform to collect donations from supporters through his official campaign website,” the Free Beacon notes.

“NGP VAN is a major player in liberal politics, serving as the sole proprietor of the Democratic National Committee's voter database,” the report adds.

“Its relationship with Cuomo stands in contrast, however, to the Democratic power players, including President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y., who abandoned him after a state report called sexual misconduct accusations against him credible.”

State law in New York allows Cuomo to spend the $18 million he’s already collected on a future run for governor, or as donations to other candidates running for office.