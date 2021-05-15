Cuomo Accusers Subpoenaed as State Inquiry Starts Crucial Juncture

Four women who have accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment have been subpoenaed, marking a critical phase in state attorney general's inquiry into allegations against the governor.

According to The New York Times, a person with knowledge of the investigation who does not wish to discuss it publicly says the New York attorney general's office would release the inquiry findings by the end of summer.

In the past few months, attorneys hired by Attorney General Letitia James, Joon H. Kim, and Anne L. Clark, have requested multitudes of state records. They have held hours of interviews with the women set to testify under oath.

Ms. Clark has collected documentation, including text messages, emails, and photographs that support accusations against the governor.

Mr. Kim is examining whether Cuomo or his allies have destroyed documentation or evidence, broke any laws, or retaliated against his accusers.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, said the governor made sexual advances at her when the two were alone in his office. Her lawyer Debra Katz said she is expected to provide testimony under oath within two weeks.



Ms. Bennet, which spurred the attorney general investigation, sat with investigators in March and delivered a four-hour-long interview. Ms. Bennet has also provided 120 pages of current records to the inquiry.

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse the governor, has also received a subpoena.

Cuomo has so far denied any wrongdoing. He said on Thursday making someone "feel uncomfortable" was not harassment. But in 2019, Cuomo signed a law that said sexual harassment is characterized by unwanted sexual advances or remarks that are "offensive or objectionable to the recipient" or "cause the recipient discomfort or humiliation."

A quote from Cuomo states, "If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment, that is feeling uncomfortable. I never said anything I believed was inappropriate. I never meant to make you feel that way."