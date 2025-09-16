WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: andrew cuomo | new york mayoral race | democrat | mamdani

Cuomo Can't Think of One Living Dem He Admires

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 12:07 PM EDT

There is not a single living elected official in the Democratic Party who Andrew Cuomo admires, the former New York governor told The New York Times in an article published Tuesday. 

"Admire? None comes to mind," said Cuomo, a lifelong Democrat, when asked to choose three elected Democratic officials whom he holds in high esteem or considers "ideologically similar" to himself.

Cuomo, who is running as an independent for New York City mayor after losing the Democratic primary, said that "the Democratic Party is not meeting the moment. I think the Democratic Party has created the moment."

But Cuomo dismissed her support as a personal political calculation that was unlikely to convince many voters, telling the Times that "everybody makes a political decision on a political endorsement and what works for their politics, and that’s obviously her decision. I don’t think endorsements mean that much in campaigns anymore in general."

Cuomo said his own path to victory depends on his ability to connect Mamdani to far-left positions that are out of the mainstream for Democrats in New York but have been embraced by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Mamdani, who is a DSA member, has attempted to distance himself from the group’s national platform, which includes proposals to eliminate all misdemeanor offenses and close local jails.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
There is not a single living elected official in the Democratic Party who Andrew Cuomo admires, the former New York governor told The New York Times in an article published Tuesday.
andrew cuomo, new york mayoral race, democrat, mamdani
302
2025-07-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved