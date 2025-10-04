Cuomo: I'd Refuse a Trump Endorsement

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would "welcome" an endorsement from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who recently exited the mayoral race, but made it clear that he would not accept one from former President Donald Trump.

"I would welcome the mayor's support. I'd welcome big-tent support," Cuomo told NBC News' "Meet the Press NOW."

"The tent isn't that big" when it comes to Trump, he added, noting he has not spoken with Trump about the race and would not accept Trump's support.

Cuomo launched an independent mayoral run after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, a state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist.

With just over a month until Election Day, Cuomo framed the race as a stark contrast between himself and Mamdani.

"You know, it's apples and oranges. We couldn't be more different. I'm a mainstream Democrat. He's a fringe Democrat," he said.

He criticized some of Mamdani's policy proposals, including a plan to freeze rent on a portion of New York City's rent-stabilized units.

"Freeze the rent. Boy, sounds great: great slogan, great TikTok, great tweet," Cuomo said.

"What he's talking about is freezing the rent on about 25% of housing units, leaving 75% to absorb the increase."

Cuomo also rebuffed Mamdani's past remarks on billionaires, emphasizing support for capitalism and opportunity, and diverged on foreign policy, declining to label the Gaza conflict a genocide while calling for peace and the release of hostages.

Addressing his tenure as governor, Cuomo highlighted his record on affordable housing and rejected lingering criticism from sexual harassment allegations, calling them "political allegations" and claiming he's learned to be more cautious in interactions.

Cuomo and Mamdani will face Republican Curtis Sliwa, who is making his second run after earning just over a quarter of the vote in the 2021 general election.