12 House Dems Demand Cuomo Resign

Twelve House Democrats from New York called for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Those lawmakers include: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman, Antonio Delgado, Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, Brian Higgins, and Sean Maloney, according to Axios.

They join Rep. Kathleen Rice, who called for his resignation on March 1.

Their comments came as Cuomo faces allegations from six women that he either harassed or groped them.

Ocasio-Cortez issued a joint statement with Bowman.

"This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo,'' the statement said.

''Unfortunately, the governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the pubic and the state legislature.

''As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, as we believe the 55 members of the New York State legislature, including the state Senate majority leader, who have concluded that Gov. Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.''

Nadler said: ''Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.''

Meanwhile, New York Democrats are starting to discuss running for governor, according to NBC New York.

The local television station reported that New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., have been talking with supporters and party leaders about potentially running for governor in 2022. Their representatives did not deny that such conversations were taking place

"Congressman Suozzi has confidence in the AG and DOJ investigations that are looking into the serious and disturbing allegations against Governor Cuomo," said Kim Devlin, a senior Suozzi adviser.

"The congressman is a leader in fighting for state and local aid and has worked with his NY colleagues, as well as other officials, to make sure it was included in the American Rescue Plan," Devlin said. "He continues to be laser focused on building support for the repeal of the unfair cap on the SALT deduction that has decimated homeowners in his district and throughout New York."

And a representative for DiNapoli also didn't deny that the New York state comptroller was considering a run for governor.

"He is focused on his job and has no further comment," Jennifer Freeman, a spokeswoman for DiNapoli, said.

Meanwhile, some party donors are looking to New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as a potential candidate, the television station reported.

Still, no one has taken steps to form a campaign.