NY Post: Feds Investigating Sex Harassment Claims Against Cuomo

The Department of Justice is investigating at least some of the claims of sexual harassment against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that forced him to resign, the New York Post is reporting.

The revelation was disclosed in a legal services contract signed in October and divulged by the Office of State Comptroller in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Post.

The story did not say who was providing the legal services nor to whom or which department.

However, it references federal investigations into Cuomo's response to the outbreak of COVID-19, specifically its directives regarding nursing home admissions and release of information regarding the deaths associated with the extended care facilities, as well as his $5.1 million book deal about his handling of the virus.

"DOJ has also undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor," the contract reads.

The Justice Department did not respond to requests for information from the Post, the paper said.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi appeared to confirm the report by saying that Cuomo was aware of the inquiry, which he said followed a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding the allegations that first surfaced in late 2020.

"Our understanding is that the (DOJ's) Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG's politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since," Azzopardi said.

James' report claimed that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current or former state employees, during his more than 10½ years in office and "violated multiple state and federal laws."

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing but announced his resignation on Aug. 10.

The 63-year-old Cuomo was charged with misdemeanor "forcible touching" in October with regard to a claim by Brittany Commisso that he groped her in the governor's official residence in Albany in November 2020.