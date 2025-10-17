Cuomo Wants Sliwa to Abandon NYC Mayoral Bid

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he cannot win the New York City mayoral race if Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa does not drop out.

But Sliwa is refusing to exit the race as Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani maintains a large lead over both candidates.

In a Friday morning appearance on WABC, the day after the first mayoral debate, Cuomo said it would be "very, very hard, mathematically," for him to win if Sliwa stayed in the race.

"He cannot win," Cuomo said of Sliwa, calling him "unqualified" and a "spoiler."

"You vote for Curtis, save yourself the time, and vote for Mamdani. That's what this is," he said.

Sliwa was a distraction at the debate, Cuomo said, adding that Sliwa's presence made it harder for him to attack Mamdani.

Sliwa was critical of Cuomo during the debate, calling him out for ending cash bail when he was governor and bringing up the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation as governor.

Cuomo said Sliwa was the Republican candidate because "party bosses" want to have Mamdani as a foil.

"Yes, it's good Republican politics for Mamdani to win," Cuomo said. "It's death for New York City, so pick it."

Sliwa, who was the Republican nominee in 2021, ran for the nomination unopposed.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sliwa said Cuomo had a "defeatist attitude" and called him a "curmudgeon."

"It's like he always has an excuse," Sliwa said. "He doesn't understand that all this baggage he carries into this race haunts him every step of the way."

Sliwa said Cuomo should drop out of the race.

"Go hang out with your billionaires in the Hamptons," Sliwa said. "Leave the streets to me and battling the Zohranistas."

John Catsimatidis, who runs WABC, where Sliwa has his own show, told the Times he was disappointed Sliwa spent so much time attacking Cuomo instead of Mamdani.

"Why the hell are you attacking Cuomo versus attacking Mamdani, who is the real enemy?" he asked.

Catsimatidis said Sliwa should consider whether he has a shot at winning.

"If he stays in, he's going to hurt New York City," he said. "If what he says is he loves New York City, then he should probably bow out."