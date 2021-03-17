Attorney for Cuomo Accuser Decries Selection of Law Firm to Investigate Claims

A lawyer for one of the women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has decried the selection of the New York City law firm chosen to investigate the claims for the state assembly, saying the it has an "unacceptable conflict of interest."

Debra Katz, the attorney for Charlotte Bennett – one of seven women who have accused Cuomo publicly or anonymously – denounced New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, for contracting with the Davis Polk law firm to conduct the investigation for the chamber's impeachment probe.

Katz was the lead attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, during the confirmation hearings of now Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, according to Law & Crime.

"We were alarmed to learn that Speaker Heastie has hired Davis Polk to assist with the investigation, given the connection between Dennis Glazer, who spent more than 30 years as a partner at Davis Polk, and the governor," Bennett attorney Debra Katz said Wednesday. "This is an unacceptable conflict of interest."

Besides being the husband of State Supreme Court Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, whom Cuomo appointed, Glazer spent 31 years as a partner of Davis Polk. Cuomo also had appointed Glazer to the Board of the State University of New York in Purchase and the Casino Sitting Board.

Polk did not immediately respond to comment requested by Fox News.

The comments add to those of Cuomo's first accuser, Manhattan borough president candidate Lindsey Boylan, who earlier in the day also denounced the investigation as a "sham."

"What would be the point of survivors talking to investigators of your sham investigation @CarlHeastie?" she wrote on Twitter. "I am in conversation with other women who have no interest in your corrupt, cynical ‘investigation.' Hard pass."

She added to her criticism of Heastie, an assemblyman from the Bronx borough of New York, in another post.

"Do not trust @CarlHeastie," she wrote. "His impeachment investigation is not designed to be transparent or to move fast, and there's nothing @NYGovCuomo wants more than time. Many of us have not put our whole lives on the line for this crap. I certainly have not and will not."

Boylan met with investigators from the New York state attorney general's office over the weekend, CNN reported Tuesday.

Cuomo has denied any misconduct but said last week, some of his comments "may have been insensitive or too personal."