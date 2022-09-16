Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: 'King' Biden Not Serving People With Abortion Orders

It's one thing for a president to sign a lot of executive orders, says Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., but it's another to push measures that go against the will of the American people.

The executive branch "is supposed to faithfully execute the law," exercising its power "for laws that Congress has already passed. But that's not what [Biden] is doing," Clyde told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Katrina Szish.

"[Biden's] trying to create law on his own, and that's not what a president is allowed to do," says Clyde. "That's what a king does ... and we got rid of that back in 1776. We don't have a king in this country anymore. [Biden] is certainly not one, and he cannot make law."

President Joe Biden has signed 98 executive orders during his 19-plus months in office, an average pace of 60 executive orders per year — and a higher average than former President Donald Trump (55 per annum).

Clyde's latest philosophical difference with the president involves Biden signing two executive orders that would essentially direct several federal agencies to take action on abortion rights — regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade (by a 5-4 decision), or various states already having abortion bans on the books.

The White House's plan, from Clyde's perspective: "Protecting and increasing access to abortion, and using federal funds to do it, which is a violation of the law. ... It's inexcusable that [Biden] would undermine the authority of the United States Supreme Court," while also disrespecting the various state governments and "going against the will of the American people."

Clyde added: "The government is here to protect and defend life, not to [facilitate] the murder of unborn babies."

This week, Clyde introduced Protect the UNBORN Act, which would defund Biden's executive orders on abortion, and the Georgia Republican — who's up for reelection this November — says 89 other GOP leaders have already pledged their support of the bill.

The "unborn" part of the title name also stands for "Undoing Negligent Biden Orders Right Now," says Clyde, half-joking.

Regarding the substance of the bill, Clyde takes that seriously.

"President Biden is trying to govern by executive fiat," says Clyde, while adding the mission of Congress is keeping the executive branch in check.

