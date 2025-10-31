Sec. Bessent Slams Sens. Klobuchar, Schumer Over Shutdown

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday escalated his criticism of Democratic leadership, calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to break ranks and vote for a funding bill that would end the monthlong government shutdown.

"The shutdown will end when you and Senator Schumer finish your tantrum and vote for the clean, nonpartisan funding bill," Bessent said in a statement directed at both senators.

"It's time for you to be a hero, join with your sane, moderate colleagues, and allow millions of American families to sit side by side around the Thanksgiving table."

The partisan standoff has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed and key services suspended.

The shutdown began earlier this month after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open, with Democrats demanding new protections for federal labor programs and Republicans insisting on deeper spending cuts.

Klobuchar, a senior Democrat known for working across the aisle, has accused Bessent of prioritizing Argentina's interests "over the needs of American farmers and rural communities" after the Trump administration authorized a $20 billion financial lifeline for Argentina as it faces an economic crisis.

"Instead of prioritizing U.S. farmers and rural communities, the administration has doubled down on aiding Argentina when family farmers are running out of time and cannot continue to endure short-sighted international actions instead of long-term trade stability," Klobuchar and 19 other Democrats recently wrote to Bessent.

"We urge you to immediately reconsider further aid to Argentina and to instead focus on restoring and expanding long-term export market access for American farmers."

Bessent, a former hedge fund executive appointed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, has warned that continued gridlock could damage consumer confidence heading into the holiday season.

Economists say a prolonged shutdown risks delaying tax refunds and interrupting federal payments, putting additional strain on households already coping with inflation.