Klobuchar Asks FTC to Probe Amazon's Acquisition of One Medical

(David McNew/Getty Images)

Friday, 22 July 2022 03:03 PM EDT

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., this week sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission calling for a probe into Amazon's attempt to purchase the primary healthcare company One Medical, The Hill reports.

Amazon announced on Thursday that it will acquire One Medical, which provides online health services as well as in-person treatment, in a deal worth about $3.9 billion.

"This proposed transaction raises questions about potential anticompetitive effects related to the pharmacy services business Amazon already owns and about preferencing vendors who offer other services through Amazon," wrote Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Judiciary panel's antitrust subcommittee, in a letter to the FTC on Thursday.

"I also ask that the FTC consider the role of data, including as a potential barrier to entry," she continued, "given that this proposed deal could result in the accumulation of highly sensitive personal health data in the hands of an already data-intensive company."

The Hill did not receive an immediate response to a request for comment from Amazon.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


