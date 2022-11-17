Newsmax Has Not Called Dem Rep. Ami Bera's Reelection in California-6

Despite some outlets having called the reelection of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., in the 6th Congressional District, Newsmax still considers the race too close to call.

The Associated Press called Bera's reelection two days ago, but it was one full day behind Newsmax in calling the majority officially for Republicans.

Bera leads Republican Tamika Hamilton by more than 13 points and almost 16,000 votes in the latest tally, making this a potential hold for Democrats despite having already lost the majority in the House.

Republicans hold a 219-209 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.

California Republican nominee John Duarte, Rep. Lauren Boebert, and Valadao lead three of the seven remaining races to be called, potentially giving the GOP a 222-213 majority come January.