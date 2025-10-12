VP Vance: No US Troops in Gaza or Israel

Despite reports of 200 American troops being deployed to Israel to help secure the Israel-Gaza border, Vice President JD Vance said there will be no U.S. troops in either Israel or Gaza.

President Donald Trump is not putting "boots on the ground," Vance told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

United States Central Command is deploying about 200 troops in the Middle East for a command-and-control center to monitor the Israel-Gaza border and lines of security as laid out in President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

"We have people in that region of the world who are going to monitor parts of this peace proposal, but the president is not planning to put boots on the ground in Israel," Vance told host Kristen Welker.

"What about Gaza? Will U.S. Troops ever be sent into Gaza? Just yes or no," Welker pressed.

"That's what I mean, Kristen," Vance reiterated. "He is not planning to put boots on the ground in Gaza or Israel."

Vance said the U.S. will help oversee parts of the ceasefire framework aimed at securing the release of hostages, but stressed that American involvement will be limited to monitoring and enforcement support.

The administration has framed the move as a way to stabilize the region without direct combat involvement.