Trump: Biden Killing 'American Dream,' I 'May Have To' Run Again

Delighting his Save America rally crowd Saturday night, former President Donald Trump continues to tease a 2024 presidential run, albeit stopping short of officially announcing his candidacy due to campaign finance regulations.

"The truth is I ran twice, I won twice – and I did much better the second time – and now, we just may have to do it again," Trump told a loud and raucous party in Commerce, Georgia – a state that was front and center of the 2020 presidential election and a pair of Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoffs that delivered a majority in the upper chamber to Democrats.

No topic was off limits for Trump to rebuke President Joe Biden and his still-fledgling administration.

"Democrats are bad on the economy, they’re horrible on inflation," Trump said. "They're terrible on the military, bad on taxes, bad on Ukraine — should have never happened — and boy are they bad on getting out. We were all set to get out of Afghanistan with dignity and strength. Remember that?

"Without that, you might not have seen Ukraine because I think [Vladimir] Putin was watching and he said, 'man, these people are incompetent.' The only thing they're good at, frankly, is cheating on elections. They're experts at that."

Trump blasted Biden for killing the American Dream, a long-held U.S. mantra our kids will see a brighter future than today.

"In just over a year, he has managed to kill, literally kill, the American dream, but do not lose hope, because with the right leadership, America will be back, greater, stronger, and more powerful than ever before."

