Trump Hails 'Unstoppable' America

Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that the "American dream is unstoppable" in his first address to Congress since a whirlwind return to power that has roiled the nation and the world.

With his close adviser Elon Musk among those in the audience for his prime-time televised address, the 78-year-old Republican billionaire said he was "just getting started" on his radical plans to reshape the country.

The president hailed the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarizing bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war -- whatever the cost.

"We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years -- and we are just getting started," Trump said to frequent chants from loyal lawmakers of "USA, USA!"

"The American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."

Trump was also setting out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico is prompting jitters on world markets and threatening to raise prices at home.

It marks a triumphant comeback to the US Capitol for Trump -- just four years after his supporters stormed the building to protest his 2020 election loss, which he still refuses to fully accept.

- Quest for power -

Trump is pushing to extend presidential power to its limits, with the popular vote behind him and a Republican-controlled House and Senate doing his bidding.

Aided by tech tycoon Musk, Trump has cracked down on the federal bureaucracy, firing thousands of workers, shuttering entire agencies and decimating foreign aid.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the theme was the "renewal of the American dream and the renewal of the American dream is underway already.

"Look at all that President Trump has accomplished in his first month as president," she told Fox News.

But there are early signs in the polls that Trump's sweeping cuts and his failure to tackle inflation are a potential source of concern.

Trump is also upending U.S. foreign policy with his pivot to Moscow over the Ukraine war, which has stunned Kyiv and allies alike.

Days after a televised row in the Oval Office with Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump will then lay out his plans to end the grueling three-year conflict -- despite fears that he is giving Russia what it wants.

"He's going to dive into foreign policy, talk about his intention to end the war in Ukraine," Leavitt said.