Gov. Charlie Baker: Midterm America First Candidates Faced the Largest Rebuttal

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, says the midterm elections were indicative that voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”

“I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in the battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism,” Baker told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.”

“They want people who they believe are going be reasonable, who are going to be collaborative and who represent sort of the fundamental tenet of democracy — that it’s supposed to be a distributed decision making model and you’re supposed to be okay with that,” Baker said.

Baker did not run for another term. Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey will assume his position after Tuesday’s vote. She’s one of the first two openly gay women elected governor last week, along with Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon.

Republicans touted their candidates as an incoming red wave but did not fare so well struggling to attain both chambers, while Democrats are set to secure the Senate. Republicans are favored to win the House but not by the predicted margins.

Conservative candidates lost some essential races despite an endorsement from former President Trump. Those include Doug Mastriano, R-Pa., Blake Masters, R-Ariz., and Bo Hines, R-N.C., all of whom championed the America First agenda.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also struggled in a Republican district. Kari Lake, one of Trump’s most prominent America First candidates, is trailing in her election by one percentage point with 93% of votes in.

“I think in the midterms, one of the big lessons that the Republican Party nationally needs to take away from [the election] is voters want collaborative elected officials. They don’t want extremes,” said Baker.

On Sunday, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said painting pro-Trump Republicans as extremists was a “very effective strategy” for the midterm elections.