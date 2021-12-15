×
Tags: ambassador

Biden Nominates JFK's Daughter Caroline Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Australia

Biden Nominates JFK's Daughter Caroline Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Australia
Caroline Kennedy (Getty)

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:55 PM

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be U.S. ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize, the White House said.

Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States who was assassinated in 1963. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Kwan is the winner of two silver Olympic medals in figure skating. She has served as an adviser to the U.S. Department of State on women's issues. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 04:55 PM
