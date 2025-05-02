CBS News: Waltz Offered Several Jobs Before Taking UN

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Mike Waltz was offered several ambassadorships from which to choose after being told the president wanted him to change jobs, CBS News reported Friday.

Trump on Thursday posted on his Truth Social account that he's nominating Waltz to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations while Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes on interim duties as national security adviser.

Before choosing the U.N. position, Waltz was offered several ambassadorships, including that of ambassador to Saudi Arabia, during a conversation with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, CBS News reported.

Waltz's final day at the White House was Friday.

Alex Wong, a deputy to Waltz, remained at the National Security Council (NSC) and was assisting the transition to Rubio, CBS News said.

Discussions concerning Wong's departure took place Thursday, but no announcement was made.

Longtime political reporter Mark Halperin first reported that Waltz and Wong, as well as other members of the NSC, will be terminated over "general unhappiness" within the national security establishment over how the council is being run.

However, Vice President J.D, Vance asserted Thursday that Trump made the move with Waltz because he thinks he'll make a better ambassador than national security adviser, the New York Post reported.

Vance added that the nomination of Waltz to be U.N. ambassador could be considered a promotion.