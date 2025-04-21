WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ambassador | mike huckabee | u.s. envoy | credentials | israel | isaac herzog | ceremony

Huckabee Begins Role as US Envoy to Israel

By    |   Monday, 21 April 2025 08:52 AM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee presented his credentials as United States Ambassador to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.

Herzog welcomed Huckabee, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. "The U.S.-Israel alliance is stronger than ever," the president said, praising the Arkansan's longstanding support for Israel.

In his remarks, Huckabee recalled his first visit to Israel more than 50 years ago and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. "This is a sacred honor," he said. "I look forward to working to deepen our strategic partnership."

Huckabee emphasized U.S.-Israel cooperation on security, intelligence, and innovation, while warning of shared threats posed by Iran.

The event, broadcast live by Israel's Government Press Office, was attended by dignitaries including Dr. Miriam Adelson. Huckabee was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee presented his credentials as United States Ambassador to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.
ambassador, mike huckabee, u.s. envoy, credentials, israel, isaac herzog, ceremony
151
2025-52-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 08:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved