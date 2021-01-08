Alyssa Farah: Quit Over Election Message; Riots a 'Breaking Point'

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said Friday she chose to leave the administration in early December because she was not comfortable with the message that the election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.

Farah also told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" that to her, it was a "breaking point" this week when Trump "did not decide" to call off the mob attacking the Capitol.

"It was clear to me shortly after the election, when the race was called by many media outlets that we had lost it," Farah said. "It doesn't mean there weren't cases of fraud or irregularities that should be pursued. I was uncomfortable with the public message that the election was stolen."

That message, she added, gave the 74 million voters who supported Trump's election "false hope," and that was what "drove me to step aside."

Farah said she does not think, however, that anyone could have foreseen the attack on the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

"It is heartbreaking, un-American, unpatriotic," said Farah. "The Republicans are the party of law enforcement. We stand with the men and women in blue."

Farah said she does respect Trump and after working for him and defending his policies feels there is "much to be proud of," but Wednesday was a "tragic day for our country" and a "breaking point" for her where Trump is concerned.

During the Capitol riots, Farah tweeted to Trump that he should "condemn this now" and that "you are the only one they will listen to. For our country."

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said this week that Trump's actions since Election Day and before the violence Wednesday will be judged harshly by history, and Farah said she agrees.

"We're the party of economic opportunity and we believe in a strong national defense, security for our communities, educational choice," she said. "We're a pro-life party. There is so much that we stand for. This is the party of (Ronald) Reagan and unfortunately, this tragic day in our country is not representative of the Republican party as a whole."

The party should take the best of what Trump offered, she continued, while rebuilding.

"We need compassion and not to see each other as enemies," said Farah. "We need to try to grow who we are, reaching out to not shrink the party by purity tests and whatever it may be."