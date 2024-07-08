Bragg Testimony on Trump Case on Hold as House Panel Postpones Hearing

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's appearance before a House Judiciary subcommittee will be postponed, on the heels of a new delay in former President Donald Trump's sentencing for 34 felony convictions, a person familiar with the situation told Politico.

Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, who helped prosecute Trump, were due to offer up testimony Friday, which was to be a day after Trump had been due to be sentenced in the case.

But that sentencing was pushed back until at least September after the Supreme Court issued a ruling giving presidents immunity from prosecution on "official acts." The postponement is to allow time to consider how that ruling applies to Trump's New York case.

Politico's report on Monday said no new date has been set for the Judiciary hearing. Trump and allies have accused the prosecution of pursuing the case not on its merits, but in the name of a political witch hunt aimed at foiling Trump's campaign to return to the White House.