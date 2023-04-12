Law Professor: Bragg's Lawsuit Against Congressman 'Dumb'

A Georgetown law professor called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — for "interfering" with the duties of his office regarding the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump — "dumb" and said it should be immediately thrown out of court.

"This is bad, and I hope the court throws it out quickly," professor and author Josh Chafetz said in a post on Twitter. "Jordan's investigation is dumb, but congressional committees have the right to do dumb things, and running to the courts to try to get them to stop is more destructive than dumb hearings."

Bragg filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York Federal Court on Tuesday, calling congressional attacks on his indictment of Trump "unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional."

Jordan responded himself on Twitter Tuesday.

"First, they indict a president for no crime," his tweet said. "Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it."