Va. School Official Slammed for TPUSA-KKK Comparison

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 05:44 PM EDT

A Virginia school board member is facing calls to resign after posting on social media that Turning Point USA is comparable to the Ku Klux Klan, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Turning Point USA chapter at Western Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, Virginia, hosted a conservative speaker during Wednesday's lunch hour. The presentation, titled "Two Genders, One Truth," featured Family Foundation of Virginia President Victoria Cobb, who spoke out against transgender ideology.

The high school had initially canceled the event but reversed that decision, prompting Allison Spillman, an at-large representative of Albemarle County Public Schools, to post on Facebook: "As a school board member and proud parent of a trans student I am beyond livid.

"In my opinion this is not a matter of free speech, it's hate speech and has no place in our schools. If the KKK wanted a speaker during lunch would we allow that as well?

"I also believe it violates school board policy," she wrote.

"If this makes you angry too then I encourage you to email our school board and the school admin and let them know. Shame on ACPS."

Her Facebook post was shared by Kellen Habibelahy, chairman of the High School Republican Federation of Virginia, who said Spillman's remarks could put Turning Point USA members at risk.

"Albemarle County school board member Allison Spillman is comparing the Turning Point USA club there to the KKK and claiming they push hate speech," Habibelahy posted on X. "Talking like this could put the members in danger."

Spillman's post also drew attention from Philip Hamilton, a Republican candidate in the 2027 Virginia Senate race, who urged public pressure for her resignation.

"Allison Spillman's speech is endangering the students who are part of Turning Point USA at the Western Albemarle High School and she has violated the trust of the public," Hamilton posted on X.

"We need to get people to email and call Allison Spillman to call for her resignation. We also need people to come the next Albemarle County School Board meeting with signs stating that 'Spillman needs to resign'."

Albemarle County Public Schools' next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Just weeks ago, Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University. His alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

