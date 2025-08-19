WATCH TV LIVE

Fla. GOP Cancels 'Deport Depot' Merchandise

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 05:13 PM EDT

The Florida Republican Party has canceled their promotion of "Deport Depot" merchandise in the wake of backlash of its resemblance to retail giant Home Depot's logo, The Washington Post first reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week the state was preparing another detention center for illegal immigrants in the wake of the controversy over "Alligator Alcatraz," which opened in July. The first detention center for illegal migrants, which was so nicknamed due to its isolated location within the Florida Everglades, has already received complaints over alleged harsh treatment of inmates.

DeSantis said last month that he would only consider an alternative location once the 17,000-acre Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport was full.

The state's GOP promptly seized on the publicity regarding their detention centers to sell merchandise. The Sunshine State Republicans then subsequently created an alternate line of T-shirts, beverage coolers, and hats of "Deport Depot" merchandise but with too much of a resemblance to Home Depot's iconic orange square logo.

"We don't allow any organization to use our branding or logo for their commercial purposes, and we did not approve this use," Home Depot spokeswoman Beth Marlowe told the outlet.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 19 August 2025 05:13 PM
