Clancy: Nation's Freedom, Future Depend on November GOP Win

The leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, is reprehensible.

It's a radical, malicious breach of the high court's deliberative process, it attacks our Constitution.

If a lawyer, the perpetrator should be disbarred from the practice of law for life.

Further, the Department of Justice (DOJ) should investigate whether a criminal prosecution is warranted; for example, for a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 641, which makes it a crime to steal or convey without authority a record of the United States. A draft opinion of the Supreme Court should be covered and it was certainly released without authorization.

Logic indicates that the leak is another egregious act in the radical left’s increasingly brazen effort to intimidate the Court.

In 2020, Sen. Charles (Chuck) Schumer, D-N.Y., repeatedly threatened Supreme Court justices yelling at the steps of the Supreme Court, "you will pay the price," and "you won’t know what hit you" as he incited a mob of protesters.

Chief Justice John Roberts at the time rightfully denounced Schumer’s vitriol as "inappropriate" and "dangerous."

And, of course, there is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as other radical left extremists’ continued call to pack the high court with at least four additional justices.

Jurists to be appointed by Biden in order to better align the court with the tenets of the cancel culture, and the left’s divisive radical progressive agenda; and to ensure the censorship of conservative voices.

These assaults on the independence of the Supreme Court are horrifying as they threaten to destroy our constitutional form of government.

Alexander Hamilton in the Federalist Papers No. 78 argues that the "complete independence of the courts" is "essential" to the Constitution; and that the courts are the "bulwarks" against "encroachments" of our constitutional rights.

Without this independence, Hamilton argues, our constitutional rights "would amount to nothing."

In other words, our constitutional government — which has stood the test of time for over 200 years — would crumble into tyranny and chaos. Our "inalienable rights" and our individual liberty would be lost.

Now, the radical left — disregarding the rule of law and the Constitution — is once again resorting to mob rule with illegal protests at the home of the Supreme Court justices, and committing to a "summer of rage" and "ungovernable" protests.

Worse President Biden, Sen. Schumer and other Democratic Party leaders are endorsing and encouraging these protests — in defiance of the law.

Federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1507) is clear.

Protesting near a court or residence of a judge with the intent of "obstructing or impeding the administration of justice" or "with the intent of influencing any judge" is illegal.

The intent of these mobs is obvious.

Yet, the same Department of Justice that last October decided to weaponize the FBI to target parents at school board meetings is now ignoring flagrant violations of the law intended to protect the integrity and independence of the judicial process.

As a lawyer and one of those parents who has spoken at a number of school board meetings and joined several peaceful parents’ rallies, this writer finds DOJ’s partisan hypocrisy appalling.

Given the radical left’s extreme agenda, its assault on our fundamental constitutional rights — freedom of speech, religious liberty, due process, and equal protection of the law — and its relentless assault on the Supreme Court, in defiance of the Constitution and federal law, November's congressional elections are critical to protecting and preserving our constitutional government, the rule of law over chaos, our individual liberty, and parents’ rights as the ultimate decisionmakers for the care and education of their children.

As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, I am committed to this fight. Republicans must win in November and do so overwhelmingly.

Our families, freedom, and future depend on it.

Mike Clancy is a business executive, lawyer, father of four sons, and a Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.